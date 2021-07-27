In August, organiser Sue Tinney will lead a team taking on a ‘6K Walk for Water’ event at Stansted House.

They hope to raise hundreds of pounds for a clean water fundraising campaign led by World Vision, an international Christian children’s charity.

Sue has been involved with World Vision since 2004 as fundraiser and campaigner, and was invited to become an ambassador in 2012.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous Walk for Water event organised by Sue. Picture: Keith Woodland (090619-12)

She said: ‘I am passionate about the work of World Vision and their long term sustainable development projects which tackle poverty at its roots and work with communities to ensure progress continues long after they have left.

‘One aspect of their work is to provide clean safe water to rural communities which is the focus of the '6k Walk for Water'.’

On Sue’s visits to Senegal, she experienced the successful work of several projects, including the provision of clean water in rural communities and schools.

Sue Tinney, World Vision ambassador. Picture: Keith Woodland (090619-1)

Sue, who is from Havant, said: ‘Six kilometres is the average distance that many of the world's poorest children have to walk to get water, which is often dirty and contaminated and brings with it many other health hazards such as cholera, typhoid, and diarrhea, which impacts on their growth and development as well as the health of the wider community.

‘Water is a basic essential for life, and one, which we in the west tend to take for granted and in these Covid-difficult times, access to clean safe water is key for our health, hygiene and wellbeing.’

A target of £500 has been set for the fundraising walk, which will lead participants on a circular route from Stansted House garden centre car park at 10.30am on August 21.

Sue said: ‘I have asked family, friends, colleagues, dog walkers to walk with me this year and I have called the team the ‘Funloving Fundraisers’.’

Walkers will also be joined by two World Vision staff, and anyone else who would like to take part is welcome to join in and raise funds.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron