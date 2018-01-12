Funeral director billed after phone line goes dead

A FUNERAL director has been left ‘outraged’ after he was sent a bill for a phone line he has not been able to use.

David Colbourne, owner of Mayfields Funerals in Southsea, had his main phone line cancelled and was unable to use it throughout December.

But despite having the phone line reinstated by a different provider, after being told by TalkTalk he would never get his phone line back, Mr Colbourne received a bill for the month from TalkTalk for £69.

He said: ‘I have not been able to use this line because it was cancelled and I have only managed to get the line back through another company.

‘When I saw the bill I thought it was an absolute joke and called them straight away about it.’

David was originally worried about having to replace his shop sign, stationery, leaflets and business cards with a new number.

He said: ‘We have had that number for 26 years and I was concerned about the future of my business and my customers.

‘Now we have the line back I want compensation from TalkTalk.’

The week before the line was cancelled David’s business had seven funerals but in the month when the phone line was not working David only had three funerals.

The 74-year-old said: ‘It has affected business and although people can now contact me on my original line, I have definitely lost out on business and I would not even be able to begin to imagine how much.

‘I think TalkTalk need to compensate me for all this and getting that phone bill was just rubbing salt into the wound for me.’

A spokesperson from TalkTalk said: ‘We are sorry for the disruption Mr Colbourne has experienced.

‘This type of incident is extremely rare and we’re liaising with his new supplier to restore all his services as quickly as possible.

‘We won’t be charging Mr Colbourne for our services since his line was disconnected and we will be offering compensation.’

Mayfields Funerals can be contacted on (023) 9287 5575.