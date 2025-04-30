'Funny and loving' Gosport man, 32, cause of death given
An inquest into the death of “kind” and “special” Curtis Smith, 32, has opened at Portsmouth Coroner’s Court after he was found dead on October 27 last year at his Gosport home.
The inquest was told Smith died at around 9am having been found by a relative “unresponsive in his bedroom”. He was last “seen alive the night before”.
“Multiple packs of medication were found” in the room with a postmortem carried out, the inquest was told. A preliminary cause of death was given as respiratory depression and combined use of Morphine, Ketamine, Alproizolam and Tramadol.
“On the basis of the information received the coroner adjourned the inquest to 12 February 2026,” a spokesperson for the court said.
Meanwhile a fundraiser was previously launched to help with funeral costs which saw over £5,000 raised. Lauren Shields said she hoped the fundraiser would “reduce the pressure on the family in these heartbreaking circumstances”.
Speaking of Curtis, she said: “Curtis is so special to a lot of us, funny, loving, caring, kind and a soul who will be deeply missed by us all.”
