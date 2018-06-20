Funtley villagers start prep for fund raising fete

IN A bid to raise money for a community defibrillator, residents of Funtley are busy organising the village’s first fete since the 1970s.

Ten people from the Village Society have been getting ready for the weekend’s events with a bigger team of helpers getting involved with buying and selling raffle tickets, and local businesses have donated prizes.

One of the organisers Jason Mudge said: ‘The Fete will be opened by Eve Webb, the oldest resident, as I said part of the aim is to help build our community, particularly important to forge an identity bearing in mind the housing about to take place on our borders.

‘We are also raising funds for a defibrillator.’

Morris dancers, a dog show , raffle, craft and cake stalls and a coconut shy are among the entertainment on the day and food and drink will be the Miners Arms.

The fete will take place on Saturday June 23 at Funtley Recreation ground, PO17 5EF from 12pm until 5pm.