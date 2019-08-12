A Portsmouth-born vocalist has won a place in classical group G4 as a bass singer – despite once being rejected from a choir as his voice was too low.

Duncan Sandilands, who grew up in Gosport, is hoping for a south coast homecoming performance, after joining the former X Factor contestants.

The bass singer attended Portsmouth Grammar School from the age of nine, before going on to study at Goldsmiths, University of London, and later Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

It was at the grammar school he found a passion for classical singing, after a rugby team mate encouraged him to join the chamber choir.

He said: ‘The choir was a wonderful opportunity for me, we toured places like Prague and Florence.

‘It was when I first got interested and excited about singing.”

In an ironic twist, the closest Duncan came to classical singing before now was when the Portsmouth Cathedral Choir turned him down because his voice was too low.

The 33-year-old revealed that he landed the opportunity to join G4, after a friend had recommended him to the group.

He said: ‘It’s always an exciting and thrilling adventure trying to find work in an industry that is so unpredictable.

‘I am so lucky that friends keep me in mind for shows and projects and I get to keep working doing what I love.’

On joining the group, he added: ‘I was over the moon. I remember seeing them perform on that very first X Factor.’

Although the group will not be performing in Portsmouth on their upcoming Christmas tour, Duncan hopes to return to the city soon.

He said: ‘We are trying to lock in dates for September next year and I’m really hoping we can perform in Portsmouth; I’d love to perform in the New Theatre Royal.

‘That would be an absolute dream to do a show in my home city, I still come back and visit and I’m incredibly fond of where I grew up.

‘I have such happy memories here like catching the ferry to school and swimming in the sea.’