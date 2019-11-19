Game of Thrones concept artist announced for 2020 Portsmouth Comic-Con

Have your say

AN artist who has worked on numerous TV shows and films will be sharing his knowledge at Portsmouth’s Comic-Con next year.

Kieran Belshaw, a visual concept artist, worked on the final few seasons of Game of Thrones, as well as Terminator: Dark Fate and The Man from Uncle.

Today, he has been announced as one of the artists who will be at the 2020 Portsmouth Comic-Con, held at the Guildhall from May 2-3.

He will be joined in Artist Alley, sponsored by Catawiki, by Rick Leonardi – who has more than 30 years of experience in drawing for top comic publications.

Rick has drawn Spider-Man, Thor, the X-Men, Batman, the Justice League and more since the 1980s.

Adam Hughes, Marguerite Sauvage, Janet K Lee, Roy Richardson, June Brigman, Katie Schenkel and the Etherington Brothers have also been announced for the event.

Next year’s Comic-Con will include VR experiences, robots, retro and board gaming plus cosplay, exhibitions, displays and workshops.

FX artist Gary Pollard will also be hosting an interactive sculpture demonstration.

