Game store is holding Fortnite tournaments for Portsmouth teenagers this summer - here's how you can take part

YOUNGSTERS in Portsmouth with a competitive streak can take part in video game competitions in the city during the summer holiday, it has been announced.

Game in Commercial Road is inviting teenagers to grab a controller and compete in a variety of tournaments over the summer, including Fortnite, Fifa 19, Overwatch and Crash Team Racing.

Could your child be the best Fortnite player in Portsmouth? Picture: Shutterstock

The competitions, aimed at 13 16-year-olds, will see teenagers battle it out for the title of Portsmouth's top gamer, with prizes to go with the bragging rights.

Assistant manager Cameron Knowles expects the Fortnite competition to be the most popular of the summer – the first events of its kind to be held by Game in the city.

He said: ‘We have multiple tournaments for multiple games running across the summer holidays.

‘We'll have three weeks of competition, culminating in prizes for first place and runners-up.’

Crash Bandicoot will also feature in the competitions. Picture: Supplied

But victory won’t come from one ride on the battle bus, or a single game of Fifa.

Instead, entrants can play from midday to 5pm each day of the competition, racking up points on the overall leaderboard – putting the most dedicated at the top of the table.

Entry to the Fifa and Overwatch competitions is £15, but Fortnite and Crash Team Racing are free to play.

Fortnight game play Picture: Getty

‘I think these will turn out to be very popular tournaments,’ said Mr Knowles.

‘It gives children that competition that they crave; some people aren't into sports at school but want a way to compete in something, so this is perfect for them.

‘They’re off school and with the prizes we have up for grabs, I’m expecting it to be quite a fierce competition.’

The prize for first place is £100 worth of gaming equipment such as a headset and keyboard, as well as two tickets to the Insomnia Gaming Festival at the NEC in Birmingham.

Fortnite Picture: Getty

Second place will also receive £50 in gaming equipment.

Mr Knowles said: ‘I’m a big Fifa fan myself, but I'm guessing Fortnite will be the most well-attended competition.

‘It’s definitely going to be pretty intense.’

For competition dates, go to the Belong Portsmouth page on Facebook.

To sign up, ask a member of staff in-store.