Garage collapses on car after crash in Hampshire village 

A DRIVER made a lucky escape after a garage collapsed on a car following a crash.

The collision happened on Hambeldon yesterday morning and fortunately no-one was injured.

A dramatic picture taken at the scene by firefighters shows the vehicle covered in rouble and the building looking significantly damaged.

Fire crews from Droxford and Cosham attended the scene after being called at 10.55am yesterday.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said that no-one was injured in the crash and that no persons were trapped require extraction either.

Car covered in rouble after crash. Picture: Droxford Fire Station/ Twitter

Firefighters left the scene at 1.33pm.

