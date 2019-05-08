Garden centre to hold summer food fair

GIN-INFUSED tea, oriental duck sausages and freshly-baked breads are just some of the offerings at a food fair showcasing local produce.

Garsons of Titchfield is hosting its summer Food Fair on Saturday, June 22 with the chance to sample artisan treats and meet suppliers.

Shoppers can expect to find everything from cakes and pastries to real ales from local breweries.

Cottage Delight will once again be showcasing their vast selection of preserves, pickles, sauces and confectionery, and Gran Stead’s Ginger Company will be quenching thirsts with its delicious range of non-alcoholic ginger drinks.

Owtons will have 20 varieties of sausages and gluten-free burgers available at the butchery counter.

Event organiser and Garsons assistant manager Lauren Bennett said: ‘We’re very proud of all the local food and drink we source from across Hampshire and neighbouring counties, and the Food Fair should provide lots of inspiration for summer entertaining and the chance to pick up some top tips from the makers themselves.’

The Food Fair is free and will be open from 11am until 4pm.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​