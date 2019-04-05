GB Commonwealth gymnast to judge Hula Hoop Championships in Fareham tomorrow

Have your say

The UK’s very first hula hoop championships is coming to Fareham College tomorrow.

A hula hooping school, Globefit, has set up the event due to a lack of competitions around the world.

Director Hannah Murphy said: ‘It was a massive struggle maintaining children interested, there was no competitions to aspire to.

‘We needed a competition, or something to do - there is nothing like that across the whole world.’

The championships include three categories; children, adult and acrobatic from beginner to advanced which will be judged by three judges.

The judges are GB Commonwealth gymnast Hannah Martin, world record holder hula hooper, Obi Pearl, as well as ‘dance lady’ Caroline Newman who teaches in Wiltshire.

There are 50 competitors taking part in the event, as well as performances throughout the day from special guests.

There will be performances from Hannah Martin and Obi Pearl, as well as, Britain’s Got Talent 2017 finalist, The Hoop Guy.

Hannah added: ‘Anyone can enter and come along, it is mainly our kids from our school who are taking part, but we do have one coming from Belfast.’

Globefit was set up in 2013 because of the lack of hula hooping schools and is still one of the only schools in the country.

Hannah said: ‘My daughter had given up everything, hula hooping is the one thing she enjoyed - it's not as strict as ballet and some dances.’

They have nine hula hoop teachers in Hampshire and teach around 150 children a week.

The Hula Hoop Championships are on between 9am and 4pm on Saturday April 6.

Tickets for the event are £8.