PLANS for a gift giving scheme are already in the pipeline for next year after this year’s success.

The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ campaign by at-home care company Home Instead Senior Care collected gifts for the elderly in Fareham and Gosport.

Owner John James said: ‘We love that the ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ campaign allows us to reach out to older people in our community who, perhaps, would really appreciate knowing that people are thinking about them this Christmas.’