Girl, 10, dies after being hit by ambulance responding to 999 call - National

A GIRL who was hit by an ambulance answering an emergency call has died, police have said.

The 10-year-old, who has not been named, was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the incident in Bulwell, Nottingham, on Sunday December 22.

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: ‘The ambulance was responding to an emergency call at the time of the collision in Low Wood Road, between Hempshill Lane and Seller's Wood Drive, Bulwell, at 6.30pm on Sunday, December 22.

‘The girl was a pedestrian.

‘Nottinghamshire Police would like to offer their condolences to the girl's family, who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.’

Officers from the county's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information or dash cam footage, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 650 of December 22.