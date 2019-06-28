Girl, 12, dies after drowning in river - National

A TWELVE-year-old girl has died after drowning in a river, police have said.

The incident happened in the River Irwell in Bury last night.

The girl died yesterday, police have said

Greater Manchester Police said that they were called to reports of a concern for the welfare of a young person at around 7.55pm.

Underwater search teams were called in and discovered the body of a girl, 12.

Detective Inspector Andrew Naismith, of the force's Bury district, said: ‘This is an incredibly tragic incident in which a young girl has lost her life, and my thoughts are with her family at this devastating time.

‘We have a team of detectives working on this, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

‘With the warmer weather, it's tempting to go into the water to cool off, but I'd like to remind everyone of the dangers of playing near or swimming in rivers, lakes and reservoirs and would strongly urge against this.’