A five-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after a crash involving a car and a van.

Sussex Police picture of a generic crash

The incident happened in Daisyfields, Littlehampton, at about 11.30am on Saturday, May 4, when a black Mercedes A180 was in collision with a grey Ford Transit van.

Police said a passenger in the Mercedes, a five-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Mercedes, a 35-year-old local woman, was also taken to hospital but her injuries were not described as serious.

The force said the Ford Transit van is “believed to have been unoccupied at the time of the collision” before adding: “Officers are investigating the collision and are appealing for anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage to come forward.”

In particular anyone with footage of the vehicles in the area at the time is also asked to report it to the police. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 537 of 04/05.