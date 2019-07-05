Girl taken to hospital following three car collision in Emsworth

A girl has been taken to hospital following a three car crash in Emsworth.

The crash, which saw two cars incurring major damage, occurred on Southleigh Road at 5:20pm today.

Fire engines from Cosham and Havant stations were called after passersby reported one of the cars on fire, but firefighters found no cars alight.

Havant fire station crew manager Ben Holt reported a female passenger had been taken to hospital to be checked by medical staff, with no one involved suffering serious injuries.

The road was closed for 20 minutes while firefighters cleared debris.

