Families had the opportunity to check out local traders, charity stalls, the new cattery at the centre and there was also live music performed by Sing Now Choir, Park Tavern Ukelele Band and local band, Colourblind Lizard. Children were also treated to a whole host of activities including an ice cream truck, a face painter, kids toys and much more.
Here are 11 epic pictures from the Stubbington Ark Summer Fayre:
1. Stubbington Ark Summer Fayre
Stubbington Ark welcomed hundreds of people on Sunday, August 18 for the annual summer fayre. The event had food and drink vendors, local produce businesses, charity stalls, a dog show as well as activities for children including a bouncy castle, ice cream truck, face painter, kids toys and more. The money raised from the event will go back into the RSPCA Stubbington Ark which is an independent branch of the RSPCA and completely self funded. Photo: Stubbington Ark
2. Stubbington Ark Summer Fayre
3. Stubbington Ark Summer Fayre
4. Stubbington Ark Summer Fayre
