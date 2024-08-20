1 . Stubbington Ark Summer Fayre

Stubbington Ark welcomed hundreds of people on Sunday, August 18 for the annual summer fayre. The event had food and drink vendors, local produce businesses, charity stalls, a dog show as well as activities for children including a bouncy castle, ice cream truck, face painter, kids toys and more. The money raised from the event will go back into the RSPCA Stubbington Ark which is an independent branch of the RSPCA and completely self funded. Photo: Stubbington Ark