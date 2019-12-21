Good Samaritans donate more than 100 toys for Rowans Hospice in public appeal

MORE than 100 new toys will be donated to a charity that cares for people with life-limiting illnesses thanks to the generous response to a public appeal.

The plea for Rowans Hospice, led by Access Self Storage, brought in dozens of toys and books for people to enjoy this Christmas.

Residents and businesses are to thank for the success of the appeal in Portsmouth, but the initiative, in its eighth year, has raked in more than 19,000 gifts nationwide.

The donations elsewhere with help 16 other charities.

Denise Fry, Rowans Hospice fundraising and events officer, said: ‘Initiatives like the Access Self Storage Christmas appeal help us to raise awareness of what we do in the community and we are so grateful for this.

‘Each year we need to raise £7.2m to continue the work that we do.

‘We want to thank the Portsmouth community who go above and beyond to support us at this special time of year.’

Access Self Storage Portsmouth manager, Philip Hall, said he was ‘thrilled' with the collection – and thanked donors for their support.