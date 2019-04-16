Goodwood training

CHICHESTER High School students were given a demonstration in world class hospitality and catering at Goodwood to help their learning.

The visit, organised by the Goodwood Educational Trust, included a behind the scenes workshop with Goodwood’s Michelin-starred executive chef Darron Bunn and chef restaurant manager Iris Stoltenberg.

Chef Bunn said: ‘The students were so blown away with what we do here at Goodwood. The group were really interested in all the amazing organic home-grown ingredients that we use but they were definitely most interested in sampling some of the delicious food.’