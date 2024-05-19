That image has been reality at the Goodwood estate near Chichester as it hosted the annual Goodwoof event which welcomes thousands of dog owners and dog lovers alike. From golden retrievers to sausage dogs to poodles and pugs, the event, which is running on May 18 and 19, has been a huge success and has gone down a treat with the precious pups in attendance.
Here are 21 pictures of the action at Goodwoof 2024:
1. Goodwoof 2024
Dogs at Goodwoof 2024, a dog event held at Goodwood Estate in Chichester. PA Photo. This year's event features a Labrador Parade, led by The Duke of Richmond, in celebration of the breed. Elsewhere at the event, visitors can try forest bathing, truffle hunting, watch top canine athletes in competition, enjoy wellness workshops and listen to talks from behavioural and veterinary experts. Picture credit should read: Matt Alexander/PA Media
2. Goodwoof 2024
Guests at Goodwoof 2024
3. Goodwoof 2024
A view of the Labrador Parade at Goodwoof 2024
4. Goodwoof 2024
A view of the Labrador Parade at Goodwoof 2024