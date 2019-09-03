Gosport actress set to take to Mayflower Theatre stage as leading lady in Kinky Boots

A DREAM has come true for Gosport actress Charlie Allen as she is set to take to the stage as a leading lady.

Born and bred in the town, Charlie has been dancing since she was three years old, making her start at Ker Mel School of Dancing in Gosport before going to Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom.

The 27-year-old has been touring the country as an understudy in Kinky Boots which is currently at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre until September 14, with a particularly special performance set to take place next Wednesday as Charlie will take to the stage as leading lady for one night only.

Charlie, who has watched plays at the Mayflower from a young age, said: ‘When I was a little girl, I would go to the shows and think “this is amazing, one day I want to do that”.

‘It took over my life from three years old, I had my heart set on it. At Bay House I loved drama and just knew I wanted to go on stage.

‘It has been my passion and I’m lucky that a hobby turned into a career.’

Kinky Boots is a musical with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, following the story of Charlie Price who takes over a shoe factory after the death of his father.

‘The main message is about acceptance, he bumps into a drag queen and gets thrown into this world he didn’t know existed,’ explained Charlie.

‘It’s a musical about being who you want to be and not to judge a book by its cover. You just have to accept someone for who they are, it’s a brilliant message.

‘It’s lovely to share that message all across the UK.’

Friends, family and ex-teachers are expected to turn out to watch Charlie play Lauren, a quirky and misunderstood character who Charlie said is very fun to play.

She said: ‘Never give up on your dreams because you never know if you’re going to achieve them.

‘I would hope and dream but never thought I would be lucky enough to step on the stage as a leading lady.

‘It doesn’t matter where you’re from, if you work hard you can achieve anything.’