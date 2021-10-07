Gosport aviation group restarts face-to-face talks as it invites new members to join

The Daedalus Aviation and Heritage Group - formed by the joining of Lee Flying Association and Gosport Aviation Society - is inviting members in on October 27.

Terry Coombes, chairman, said ‘Our group is for anyone with an interest in military, commercial and general aviation and you don’t have to be a pilot or own an aircraft.

‘Interesting aviation talks are included in the membership fee.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘social bunch’ insist that anyone is welcome as members range from residents to aviation enthusiasts, pilots, and aircraft owners.

The talk later this month will centre on ‘Tangmere past and present’ with others to come involving talks on ‘Catalina, the hunter’ and ‘Falklands defence and life after the conflict’.

The group is working towards the provision of an aviation heritage centre at Solent Airport at Lee-on-the-Solent, formerly known as HMS Daedalus.

The group’s meetings will be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month, at 7.30pm for an 8pm start, at the Royal Naval Association, in Fareham Road, Gosport.

SEE ALSO: Hundreds line the streets of Stubbington for the funeral of inspirational Sophie Fairall who died after rare cancer diagnosis

A Christmas event is being planned, and the local group is keen to gain more aviation enthusiasts as members.

Membership costs £30 and will go toward a collection for the aviation heritage centre and grants admission for the year’s talks. Admission to a single talk is £5.

To join or find out more visit daedalusaviation.org or contact the group on [email protected]

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.