The team behind Broadway Bake and Sandwich Bar is hosting a fun day with activities, food, and special guests.

Owner Sharon Sparrow and her partner Alan Freeman, a baker, are welcoming people to come and join the fun on Sunday while helping to raise funds for an important cause.

Alan said: ‘Two years ago we were planning to hold an event that we had to cancel due to Covid, so now we’re doing it again.’

Alan Freeman and Sharon Sparrow at Broadway Bake and Sandwich Bar

Set to take place from 9am on July 25 at the bakery, the event will welcome hundreds of motorcyclists from the Bognor Bikers as well as representatives from Elson library and Hendy Ford.

The bikers will ride out as visitors enjoy food from the bakery and take part in fun activities.

Alan said: ‘I’ll be serving up bacon baps, sausage baps, and egg baps. It’s all free of charge - we just ask for a donation.

‘We’ve got loads of auction prizes to auction off with as well as about 50 raffle prizes.’

The event will raise funds for Parkinson’s disease, with all donations going to charity.

Alan added: ‘My partner’s father has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, as have a couple of our customers, and I just thought it would be good to give something back.’

More than 20 local businesses have shown support, including Hendy Performance, J.Q Carpets, Quest Computers, Powder Monkey Brewery, Castle Tavern, Arca Plumbing, Harpers Salon, and The Jolly Roger, amongst others.

Sharon said: ‘I’d also like to say a big thank you to all our customers.’

