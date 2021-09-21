The Powder Monkey Taphouse, in Priddy's Hard. Picture: Powder Monkey Brewing

Powder Monkey Brewery in Priddy’s Hard will use its tap room to host the beer festival, which is in collaboration with Fallen Acorn Brewing Co, based in Mumby Road.

The event will run from 12pm to 10pm on Saturday, September 25, with live music from an Oompah band, Bratwurst sausages, and a host of classic – and new – beers from the two breweries.

Nick Hall, the operations manager, said: ‘Across the board we’re looking at about 25 different beers. We’ve collaborated to create two beers that unique to this event.

‘It’s not ticketed, we just wanted to use a Saturday to put on an event for the community.

‘We’re hoping to get about 300 people down.’

The event is free with no booking required.

The brewery, which opened in June, has been trialing five new beers to expand its range as it ramps up production.

Nick said: ‘Two weeks ago we began to produce beer on a much bigger scale. We have the capacity to create 10 to 15 thousand litres of beer every two weeks, which is really high volume. This means we can now service our tap house with our own beers as well as guest beers.

‘We’ve been busy – it’s been fantastic.’

The brewery its range of Hop And Hooker beers – named to honour the brewery’s director and former England rugby player Steve Thompson MBE – available to order online.

