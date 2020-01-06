Gosport cats in need of homes received plenty of present donations after charity issued plea

CATS searching for homes enjoyed a Christmas to remember as generous animal lovers ‘overwhelmed’ charity volunteers by donating treats.

Feline fans took up the call to act after Cats Protection’s Gosport branch put out a plea in The News for shoeboxes full of presents such as toys, food and cat treats.

Cats Protection Gosport was overwhelmed with donations of shoeboxes for cats in need over the Christmas period. ''Pictured is: Cats Protection Gosport fosterer Kate Stapleford with Bella (9) who has been in foster care with her since October 2019.''Picture: Sarah Standing (030120-4392)

Committee member, fosterer and fundraiser for the branch, Kate Stapleford, said: ‘We have been overwhelmed with Christmas shoeboxes, ordinary boxes and bags of goodies for cats at our branch.

‘Thanks to readers, the vet nurses at Alver Vets reported that people were bringing their shoeboxes into the collection point at the surgery along with a cutting of the article.’

The shoebox scheme has been running for three years, and donations were encouraged to help a cat like nine-year-old Bella, who is currently in foster care after over-grooming for months which left her with scratches, sores and hardly any fur.

Kate said: ‘One of the first cats to receive a box was Bella. She has snow white fur and has been in care for longer than most as she has needed vet treatment.

‘She received a large Christmas box filled with everything a cat could wish for from the Hughes family as well as their rescue cats Tilly and Cleo.

‘They donated a fabulous selection of toys, food treats, soft blankets and a brush. Bella had fun investigating the box, has played with the bright fishing rod toy and toy mice, enjoyed a brush and the blanket is now in her bed. Of course she loves the box itself too.

‘We’d like to thank everyone who made such generous donations and would encourage them to visit our Facebook page to see the joy they brought to cats in care.’

To find out more information about the work of the Gosport Cats Protection branch or cats currently available for adoption visit cats.org.uk/gosport or call 023 9258 2601.