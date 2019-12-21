Gosport charity worker stays on road to help maritime families thanks to TPS Genuine Causes fund

WHEN a charity worker from Gosport was faced with a large car repair bill, she feared she would be unable to continue travelling to support maritime families.

Louise Hopwood, a family support officer for Sailors Children Society, travels across the south coast in her Seat Altea to support families going through a difficult time from backgrounds including fishing, Merchant Navy, Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

When her car required a new cambelt kit and water pump, Louise was faced with a large repair bill and the prospect of the car being off the road, putting the brakes on her important work.

However, thanks to help from the TPS Genuine Parts For Genuine Causes fund, Louise is still able to fulfil her twice daily appointments with the various families.

Louise was made aware of the scheme by her local garage The VW Service Centre, Gosport, who helped her submit an application for the regional award, which offers assistance to the value of £1,000 for essential vehicle repairs for individuals, community projects and charitable organisations.

After her application was approved, Louise received free labour from the garage and free parts from TPS Portsmouth, which enabled her to continue covering a region that stretches from Southampton to Dover.

Louise said: ‘When The VW Service Centre, Gosport told me about the repair work that was required, I didn’t know what to do as my husband had just been made redundant and money at the time was really tight.

‘The VW Service Centre, Gosport has always been good to me, as they know how much I rely on my car, so it was no surprise when they suggested the Genuine Cause Fund as a possible solution.’

Independent local garages can apply to their local TPS centre on behalf of their customers for two different types of parts award.

Andy Wilson, TPS Portsmouth centre manager, said: ‘We are working in partnership with our customers to enable them to be heroes to their customers who are most in need by keeping them on the road, and their lives mobile.’

The Genuine Causes fund is available throughout December, including the festive period. For more information visit tps.trade/genuine-causes