Gosport Coastwatch volunteers raise hundreds with help from Morrisons shoppers

Coastwatch volunteers spent a weekend raising hundreds for charity with the help of Gosport shoppers.

Ten volunteer watchkeepers from the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) based at Fort Blockhouse in Gosport took turns to make a collection at the Gosport Morrisons store last weekend.

The group managed to collect more than £780 over two days, which will help the charity cover its expenses and buy vital equipment.

More than 60 volunteers for the charity contribute nearly 7,000 hours a year to the community, keeping a lookout for trouble on the waters and beaches of the Eastern Solent and Portsmouth Harbour.

The team was recently praised for its hard work and dedication by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage.

NCI Gosport reports directly to the Coastguard and is part of the Search and Rescue family.

Chris Aps, station manager, said: ‘NCI Gosport would like to thank the good people of Gosport for their generosity in supporting their local NCI Station.’