Gosport couple shocked after revellers leave behind bottles, plastic straws and an aerosol at Stokes Bay

Send us your thoughts to letters@thenews.co.uk or on our Facebook page

Malcolm Wallace and his wife Lin took a stroll along Stokes Bay on Friday night at 9pm.

Malcolm said: ‘We walked along the bay and went past a group of 15 to 20 people having a get together.

They appeared reasonably mature people aged 30s or so and looked like it was good fun, well organised and not in any way rowdy.’

But the next morning when Lin walked along the beach she saw the remains of the party.

Malcolm said: ‘My wife walked along the same stretch and it was carnage.

‘They had left rubbish scattered all around the area and BBQ debris plus they had burned the tables and benches with the disposable BBQ’s.

‘It was noticeable that only a few yards away was an empty bin that had not been used at all and would have been passed on several occasions when these people managed to walk further to use the public toilets.’

Bottles of ketchup and mayonnaise, cans, glasses, straws, empty boxes and an aerosol were among the rubbish left.

Malcolm said: ‘We are lucky in that the workers who clean the area every day came and did a great job of clearing the mess made by these very inconsiderate people.’

The 66-year-old added: ‘If they bring stuff onto the bay are then they should take it away with them.

‘We are quick to blame the youths of today for this sort of anti social behaviour but these people were certainly older than those normally depicted as the culprits.’

As part of a new government crackdown, on-the-spot littering fines were raised to £150 from £80 earlier this year.

The fines can be imposed by councils by those who litter on the street and from vehicles.

Malcolm said: ‘The fines should definitely be higher as this costs the council lots of money and we as the tax payers end up paying for that.’

Many residents across The News’ patch have carried out litter picks and beach cleans to keep public areas clean from rubbish.

Kevin and Hazel Casy from Friends of Stokes Bay regularly organise beach cleans along the stretch in Gosport.

Hazel said: ‘Over the past few years we have definitely seen a drop in the levels of rubbish and I think that is because more people are aware of it but we have found some odd things like shoes and tyres and unfortunately come across needles as well.’