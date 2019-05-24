Gosport ex-fiancee of tragic Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond says she wants online trolls to stop abusing her

‘CHEATING slapper’, ‘twisted’ and ‘slut’ are just some of the words the ex-fiancee of Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond has been called since his death.

Jane Callaghan, from Gosport, spoke out about her former partner after it was revealed he had been found dead on May 9 following failing a lie detector test during filming for the ITV daytime show seven days earlier.

Jane Callaghan 'Picture: Habibur Rahman

But since then the 48-year-old said she has been subject to online abuse.

Jane said: ‘I wish that none of this had gone to the papers. I was contacted after Steve’s landlord went to the papers and I felt I had to tell my side of the story.

‘I have been paid for some for my story but not this interview.

‘I wanted to be heard amongst what everyone else is saying.

‘But the worst part is the comments. I have hundreds of comments and messages. Some of them have been nice and supportive but so many have been really horrible calling me a cheating slapper and a slut.’

Facebook pages for construction worker Steve and Jane have been flooded with messages on previous statuses and photos.

Jane said: ‘They are making out like I am the bad person. I have done nothing wrong. He cheated on me and I was completely in the dark about everything else he had done. Now he is gone all these things are coming out of the woodwork.

‘It is upsetting and I am angry but the things people are saying to me about him make me feel less guilty.

‘He was a monster but he doesn’t deserve this now and neither do I.

‘I cared about him and he loved me.’

Jane told The News that she suspected he was cheating in July last year.

She said: ‘I got into the car one day and the passenger seat was in a different position to how I had left it. I asked Steve about it but he just said the seat had moved itself and that made me suspicious.

‘I also saw an email he got through as his email was logged in on my phone that was asking if he enjoyed his stay in the New Forest. One time I was in Great Yarmouth with my mum and he was staying at mine and his maps said he left my house at 5am and went to Southampton.

‘He told me at 11.25 that he had just got up after sleeping in at mine.’

Jane confronted Steve about the lies and threw him out of their home in Gosport in February.

She said: ‘I didn’t accuse him of cheating at the time because I was scared of the answer. I threw him out because of the lying.

‘But he dragged me back in. I told myself I wouldn’t let him but he gaslighted me and sucked me back in.’

An inquest held on Wednesday heard that Mr Dymond was found in his rented room in Grafton Street, Portsmouth, by his landlady Michelle Thaxter and her son Sam Kendall.

Portsmouth coroner’s court heard from Detective Sergeant Marcus Mills that the 63-year-old was found surrounded by empty boxes of morphine and letters and cards addressed to Jane and his estranged son Carl Woolley, with whom he had recently been in contact and told he was a grandfather.

Jane said: ‘The cards were thank you cards. They weren’t suicide letters at all. He always sent me cards and letters in our relationship. I have boxes and boxes of them.

‘On Mother’s Day he sent me a teddy bear and 20 cards. Those cards could have been written weeks before.’

The court was told Mr Dymond was taking morphine for problems with his knees.

Jane added: ‘He texted me to tell me he wouldn’t top himself because he now had his son and his three grandchildren.

‘He didn’t have any mental health problems, he was just a liar and that is why I kicked him out.’