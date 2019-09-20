Gosport family criticise authorities after 'gentle giant' son takes his own life

A HEARTBROKEN mum whose ‘gentle giant’ son took his own life after spiralling into a deep depression has claimed authorities failed him.

Curtis Bull, 23, was found in Alver Valley Country Park on May 16 after a two-day search party swept into action amid concerns for his wellbeing after recent attempts on his own life.

Curtis Bull

But family and friends believe the popular martial arts enthusiast could have been saved if concerns were taken more seriously.

Despite suffering with mental health problems since being a teenager, those close to Mr Bull revealed his mental state deteriorated further after he became ‘isolated’ from them.

Sister Emily Bull told Portsmouth Coroner’s Court his relationship with his former girlfriend was a worry for the family.

She said: ‘It was a toxic relationship where she would be coercive. We always used to talk but we weren’t allowed to have a relationship (with him).’

Mum, Amanda Bull, added: ‘Christmas (last year) was the last time I saw him properly.’

Doctor Ekta Mutta, a psychiatrist from Southern Health’s Fareham and Gosport mental health team, told the hearing Mr Bull was put on medication for his low mood and anxiety. She said psychological therapy was offered to treat his ‘emotional difficulties’ after Mr Bull had self-discharged himself following a suicide attempt.

But the deceased’s sister claimed he was ‘misdiagnosed’ by mental health professionals – with her believing he had a personality disorder. Speaking after the inquest she said: ‘There was not enough help for him. Mental health services didn’t care. He should have been sectioned.’

The mum added: ‘We tried to get help from the mental health services but they told us he had to report it before they would do anything.’

Speaking her son, Ms Bull said: ‘He was a happy-go-lucky child growing up. He was always on the go, always active.’

She added: ‘He was a gentle giant who would drop anything he was doing and help anyone. It’s difficult for abused men to come forward but I think it’s important they are given support.’

Coroner David Horsley said Mr Bull took his own life after ‘suffering long term mental health problems’.