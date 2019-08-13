Gosport family taking one million steps for Diabetes UK

A MUM and her two children are attempting one million steps in three months to raise funds for Diabetes UK.

Rhyanne Jones, from Gosport, is tackling the One Million Step Challenge with her daughters, eight-year-old Theia and Daenerys, two.

Taking place between July 1 and September 30, the challenge invites people to push themselves out of their comfort zone and get sponsored for every stride.

Regional clinic manager at Ultrasound Direct Southwest Coast Rhyanne decided to take part after her grandmother was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes two years ago and her grandfather was diagnosed with the same condition last year.

She said: ‘I really wanted us to do something positive as a family to raise awareness about diabetes so when I heard about the million step challenge, I signed us up immediately.

‘Theia is really enjoying it. Her school teachers have been very supportive and some have sponsored her which has encouraged her to fit in as many steps as she can. Her tracker is her new best friend.

‘My youngest spends a majority of the time in a carrier when we head out together, but both girls love the outdoors and we have a beautiful area right on our doorstep.’

There are an estimated 4.7 million people living with diabetes in the UK. If not managed well, both types can lead to complications including sight loss, amputation, kidney failure and stroke. With the right treatment and support people living with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life.

Jill Steaton, Diabetes UK regional manager, said: ‘We’re really grateful to Rhyanne and her family for supporting our work to fund ground-breaking research, care services and campaigns that can change the lives of those living with diabetes. The One Million Step Challenge is perfect if you want to take steps towards a healthier you.

‘You can take on the challenge alone, or better still, get your family, friends and colleagues involved. You can walk it, jog it or dance it. How you complete your steps is up to you. The money raised funds our fight for a world where diabetes can do no harm.’

To sponsor Rhyanne’s team visit step.diabetes.org.uk/pages/rhyanne