Gosport fire crews scrambled to Peugeot Boxer van on fire with driver suffering burns to his hands

A MAN from Gosport has suffered burns to his hands after the van he was driving burst into flames from the dashboard.

By Richard Lemmer
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 9:06 am

Fire crews from Gosport Fire Station were scrambled to the blaze in Parham Road at 7.50pm last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene as the driver of the Peugeot Boxer had suffered burns to his hands after the blaze erupted from his van’s dashboard, according to firefighter Nick Mills.

He said: ‘It caught fire while he was driving – it started in the dashboard.

‘It was well ablaze when we arrived. The van was 50 per cent damaged by the fire and we managed to confine it to the cab.’

Advising residents who find themselves in a car on fire while driving, the firefighter said: ‘Pull straight over away and get everyone out of the vehicle. Stand well back and call the fire brigade as soon as you can.’

