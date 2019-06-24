Gosport firefighters warn youngsters about the dangers of prank fires

GOSPORT Fire Service were called out last night to two separate incidents of youngsters setting fire to Trinity Green.

As well as setting fire to the grass a number of bins were also set alight.

One fire engine was deployed to the scene at 7.20pm before having to return at 8pm.

A firefighter who was involved in both call outs said: ‘There is only one fire engine available in Gosport and having to deal with such incidents means we could potentially not be available to tackle a house or building fire which will put people’s lives in danger.’