Gosport home is given a creepy makeover for Halloween

A GOSPORT resident has decorated his house inside and out to raise money for Cancer Research.

Mathew Jarvis, 31, of Bracklesham Road has used animations, 3D spiders, strobe lighting and other spooky themed ideas to create a spectacular Halloween display inside and out.

Mathew Jarvis's home in Bracklesham Road, Gosport

Mathew’s mum Carol Jarvis, 62, beat cancer this year, but his best friend's dad, George Steel, died a month ago aged 62.

George's 10-year struggle with cancer inspired Mathew to raise funds for Cancer Research.

'Every little helps, even if it's £10 or £1,000,' said Mathew of his hopes to raise funds for Cancer Research.

Decorations will be up for the weekend before being taken down on Sunday.

‘When I started this project, I thought it would be a nightmare,’ said Mathew.

'The wind and the rain were a challenge and overnight bits fell on the floor. I re-did it and the feedback has been really good. I feel great.’

He plans an equally mesmerising Christmas display later in the year. 'It will be bigger and better than last year' and will again be a fundraising idea.

'I've got an 8ft snowman, two big blow-up Santas and animations – one of Santa climbing up a rope and another of a moving reindeer.’

Mathew asks that all donations are made to Cancer Research directly.