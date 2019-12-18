Gosport ice rink to open on Christmas Day for charity

AN ICE rink in Gosport will be opening its doors on Christmas Day this year.

Planet Ice in Fareham Road will be open on December 25 for a morning disco in support of the MS Society.

Planet Ice. Picture: Supplied

The charity provides emotional support and guidance to people with multiple sclerosis, and their families.

SEE ALSO: Here are the last Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve buses in Portsmouth

The fundraiser will run from 10am to 12pm, with a medley of Christmas tunes for people to skate along to.

All ticket sales will go to, the Stop MS Appeal, which aims to raise more than £100m over 10 years to find treatments for everyone with MS.

The condition damages nerves in your body and makes it harder to do everyday activities.

Heath Rhodes, chief operations officer at Planet Ice, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be opening our doors on Christmas Day to support the MS Society’s Stop MS Appeal.

‘We not only want to raise funds for the chronic condition, but also raise much-needed awareness.’

According to the society, 100,000 people live with MS in the UK, with a further one in four likely to know someone affected.

‘We’re extremely grateful to Planet Ice for kicking off our partnership with such a festive, yet important, fundraiser,’ said the MS Society’s chief executive Nick Moberly.

‘The funds raised from events like this could truly change what it means to live with the condition, while also helping us to stop MS sooner.’