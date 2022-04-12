Gosport lifeboat crew help in less normal surroundings after woman suffers medical emergency with gruesome fracture
GOSPORT lifeboat crew were tasked to a medical emergency in less normal surroundings on land after a female walker suffered a gruesome fracture to her ankle.
Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) received the call from Solent Coastguard on Saturday at around 11.30am to help a woman in agony on the adjacent field to the lifeboat station.
The lifeboat crew, who were out at sea training, sped back to Stokes Bay and deployed their paramedic, Landrover and shore crew to the incident.
Teams from Hill Head’s mobile unit arrived on scene followed by ambulance crew and an air ambulance.
Gafirs paramedic Richard Brady said: 'The female patient had suffered a fracture dislocation of her ankle whilst walking and was in severe pain.
‘Any movement without strong pain relief would have been excruciating.’
The patient was transferred to Queen Alexandra Hospital by road.
A spokesman for Gafirs added: ‘A huge thank you to the public and all the emergency teams on scene for their support.’