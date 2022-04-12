Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) received the call from Solent Coastguard on Saturday at around 11.30am to help a woman in agony on the adjacent field to the lifeboat station.

The lifeboat crew, who were out at sea training, sped back to Stokes Bay and deployed their paramedic, Landrover and shore crew to the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) attended the scene. Pic Gafirs

Teams from Hill Head’s mobile unit arrived on scene followed by ambulance crew and an air ambulance.

Gafirs paramedic Richard Brady said: 'The female patient had suffered a fracture dislocation of her ankle whilst walking and was in severe pain.

‘Any movement without strong pain relief would have been excruciating.’

The patient was transferred to Queen Alexandra Hospital by road.

SEE ALSO: Renowned locals awarded