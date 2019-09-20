DOZENS of good causes have been boosted by a new community lottery which raised almost £40,000 in its first year.

More than 50 groups across Gosport are now benefiting from the borough’s lottery scheme, which gives 60p from each £1 ticket to community and voluntary organisations.

As well as the £38,538 raised, players have been winning too, with almost £7,500 shared out as prizes.

Out of about 68,000 tickets sold since the lottery launched, 1,383 have won prizes. Although no-one has hit the £25,000 jackpot yet, the £250 prize has been won 14 times.

Around 80 per cent of tickets are bought by Gosport residents, but other players come from as far afield as Horsham and Coventry.

From the ticket price of £1, players can nominate a good cause to get 40p. A further 20p is distributed to other good causes. Another 20p goes to the prize fund and the rest pays running costs.

Gosport Community Lottery is run by Gosport Voluntary Action (GVA) on behalf of Gosport Borough Council.

Councillor Stephen Philpott, who overseas the board that supports the lottery, said the council was ‘really pleased the lottery was doing so well’. While Ian Reeves, chairman of GVA, said: “We're thrilled to have been able to launch and grow the Community Lottery and offer local good causes a new way to raise funds with the local community and further afield.”

To play the lottery or sign up a good cause, residents can visit www.gosportcommunitylottery.co.uk or call 023 9319 0222.