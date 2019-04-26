Gosport man needs emergency treatment after putting himself in danger trying to tackle flat fire

A MAN put himself in danger when trying to fight a blaze at his Gosport flat – leading to fire crews giving him emergency care.

But firefighters have warned people not to try and tackle fires themselves after the male was lucky to only suffer smoke inhalation following the fire in a bin chute at Renown House, The Anchorage.

Two pumps from Gosport attended the scene at the block of flats and put out the fire within 10 minutes of it starting at 12.30am.

Gosport Fire Station crew manager Andy Hunt said: ‘A fire broke out in the bin chute. It is not known how it started, though we believe it was accidental.

‘The man in the flat attempted to tackle the blaze and put himself at risk. We had to give him emergency treatment at the scene before handing him over to the ambulance service.’

Firing a warning to people, Mr Hunt added: ‘We do not advise people to tackle fires. People should get out immediately and call 999.

‘If people try and tackle a fire and we end up treating them it means our resources are taken away from dealing with the fire.’

The man suffered smoke inhalation but was not taken to hospital.