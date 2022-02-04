Gosport man treated for burns after fire breaks out in flat above a cafe

A MAN was was treated for minor burns by paramedics last night after a fire broke out in a flat above a cafe in Gosport.

By Fiona Callingham
Friday, 4th February 2022, 7:45 am
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 2:03 pm

Around 20 firefighters attended the scene above Gosport Cafe at 10pm on February 3.

Crews from Gosport, Fareham and Portchester worked together to put out the blaze by 1am.

A resident of the flat was treated for minor burns on site by paramedics.

A fire broke out in a flat above a cafe in Gosport on February 3, 2022

Nick Mills, watchman at Gosport Fire Station, told The News: ‘We attended with two appliances from Gosport, one from Fareham and a command support vehicle from Portchester.

‘There was heavy smoke damage to the flat but we managed to stop it spreading to the neighbouring flats.

‘The road was closed while we were carrying out the operation.’

He added: ‘There was no warning alarm in the flat.

‘I would remind people to fit and test their smoke alarms.

‘They can contact us for a free home fire safety visit, call us on 02380 644 000.’

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service added: ‘We were called at 10.27pm to Forton Road to reports of a fire.

‘We sent to the scene a paramedic team leader and a rapid response vehicle who were assessing and treating one patient.

‘No-one was taken to hospital’

The Gosport Cafe was unaffected by the fire and open as usual today.

