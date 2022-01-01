Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage 'chuffed' after finding out she has been named a Dame in New Year's Honours while in kebab shop
THE MP for Gosport has been made a Dame for her public and political services as part of the New Year’s Honours.
MP Caroline Dinenage was first elected to represent Gosport in the 2010 general election, and she has gone to serve as digital and culture minister, as well as social care minister.
Now this year’s honours list has made her a Dame – equivalent to a knighthood.
The MP said the honour came as a surprise, with her husband texting her about the award as she visited a kebab shop on New Year’s Eve.
She said: ‘I feel humbled and very chuffed. 2022 certainly kicked off in an unexpected way.
‘I’ve been very fortunate to have represented my lovely Gosport constituency for 11 years and to have served as a minister for so long in six government departments.
‘I’ve worked alongside brilliant and dedicated people locally and across government, who deserve most of the credit for this.’
The MP joins actors Vanessa Redgrave and Joanna Lumley, as well as Olympic cyclist Laura Kenny, in being awarded the title of Dame.
Ms Dinenage lost her culture minister job in a reshuffle in September 2021.