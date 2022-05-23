MP and former health minister, Caroline Dinenage, opened Hub4Stuff which aims to prevent good quality furniture and household items from going to landfill.
Instead, items are supplied free of charge to those in need or upcycled and sold to fund its hub services.
Set up by four experienced charity workers and covering Gosport and Fareham initially, Hub4Stuff has already saved more than three tonnes of furniture from ending up in landfill in the eight weeks it has been operating – exceeding all expectations.
Hub4Stuff chair Tom Bryant said the team is committed to reusing, upcycling and repurposing household items to alleviate poverty and reduce waste.
Tom said: ‘There has been a tremendous response to our services both from those looking to give their unwanted furniture a new home and families locally who are living in furniture poverty.
‘We are here to match the two groups and along the way cut the number of good quality items which would have otherwise ended up in landfill.’
Hub4Stuff is working closely with a number of organisations locally to match donations being offered with people in need and the hub is supported by Hampshire County Council which awarded the organisation a Waste Prevention Community Grant.
Ms Dinenage said: ‘I was pleased to launch Hub4Stuff which is a great asset to our area. Not only are they assisting those in need, but also helping the environment and giving preloved furniture a new lease of life by imaginatively upcycling.’