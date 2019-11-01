Gosport mum, 23, is on a mission to help others lose weight after 4.5 stone loss with Slimming World

FREEZER food dinners and unhealthy snacks have been swapped for meal prep by a Gosport mum on a mission to help others lose weight.

Becky Cross is now four and a half stone down, but she walked into Slimming World back in 2016 weighing 14 and a half stone and no longer fitting in her size 16 clothes.

The 23-year-old, who wanted to lose weight after suffering with pain from a medical condition, said: ‘I didn’t really go out, I used to stay in and have freezer food dinners or just snack on crisps and chocolate.

‘I always remember going out on my 19th birthday in the summer and crying before I went because no clothes looked nice on me, so I ended up going out in black trousers and a black cardigan to cover up and I was so hot and even more uncomfortable.

‘All my friends had dresses on and I just wished I could too. I hated how I looked and my weight was always on my mind.’

Despite initial worries about joining her local group, Becky stuck to the plan and listened to others members’ stories to inspire her.

‘My group was always there for me, I made friends and if I was having a bad week they were always supportive and non judgemental,’ said Becky.

‘I now meal plan for the week and do a food shop once a week, which definitely saves me money.’

Becky reached her target of nine and a half stone in November 2017 and maintained it until she became pregnant the following August. She is now aiming to get back to target after having her little boy in March.

She said: ‘I am a completely different person to who I was before I walked through those doors. I am so much happier, driven, productive and confident in myself and around others, this also helped in my job.’

Becky added: ‘I now want to help others to achieve their dreams and feel happy and confident like I do, which is why I am starting my own group.’

Becky’s group will be held at HEDCA in Coombe Rd, Gosport on Wednesdays at 3.30pm and 5.30pm from November 20.