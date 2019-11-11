Gosport nanny publishes short book about grandsons’ antics to support Queen Alexandra Hospital

A NANNY from Gosport has immortalised the antics of her four young grandsons by publishing a short book to raise money for Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Gran-of-five Kaz Clark started off putting ‘little ramblings’ on her Facebook about life looking after four of her grandsons on Tuesdays and Thursdays when their mum is at work.

After receiving a positive response, Bridgemary-based Kaz decided to put all her diary-style anecdotes into a booklet called The Nanny Duties which starts from the birth of her youngest grandson, one-year-old Michael Hollis.

The 64-year-old said: ‘It’s not typical, that’s for sure. It’s my point of view, it’s not all lovey-dovey, it’s warts and all.

‘I do find humour in most things and the children aren’t perfect because that would be impossible.’

All the stories are true accounts of sleepovers, games and fun Kaz has had with Michael, eight-year-old Jake Hollis, Daniel Hollis, seven, and two-year-old Benjamin Hollis.

Published for a good cause, the book is raising funds to support the neonatal intensive care unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, as a couple of Kaz’s grandson’s had to spend time there when they were born.

‘When all is said and done, thank God for the National Health Service. We’re so lucky in this country, they were absolutely brilliant over there.’ said Kaz.

More than 50 copies have been sold so far, raising £140 for the hospital. Kaz has had great feedback and some people have even asked if there is more to come on The Nanny Duties.

Kaz said: ‘I’ve got the material for it but I never thought about doing a second book.’

A keen writer, Kaz kept her passion a secret until about 15 years ago when her daughter found a novel Kaz was writing and convinced her to join a writing group.

She has been a member of the Portchester Writers for eight years, attended local author June Hampson's evening classes in creative writing, then went in to Portsmouth University to achieve an MA in critical and creative writing.