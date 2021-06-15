Apprentice engineer Tommy Roe, 22, and his pal Rhys Morgan, 21, will both chop their impressive locks.

Tommy, of Rowner Road, Gosport is set to part with his afro of 11 years that currently measures 8in in height off his head.

Construction worker Rhys, of Mayfield Road, Gosport, is shaving his four years’ worth of 42in-long locks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Roe, left, and Rhys Morgan from Gosport are cutting their hair for charity.

They are doing so to support The Oakley Waterman Caravan Foundation. The charity was founded by the parents of young boy Oakley Waterman who died at six years old in 2005 after a battle with cancer.

The charity is close to their hearts. Rhys said: ‘I became a father in the last few years, and I wanted to do something positive.’

He added: ‘The charity took quite a loss last year financially, and it comes from our community founded by people we know and see and go to the same pubs as, so we want to help.

‘Our hair is a big part of our personalities, so we wanted to do some good with it.’

Oakley’s mum Lorraine Waterman, who lives in Gosport, said: ‘We have lost in the region of about £20,000 due to lockdown.

‘It’s fantastic what they are doing, I’m really grateful that two young guys are doing this just because they want to help my charity.’

Tommy said: ‘The Oakley Waterman Caravan Foundation is a charity I have raised money for before, and they deserve it.

‘I’ve had an afro 11 years now, and I have always said I would do a charity cut. If I can help someone else out, I will. We are also going to donate the hair that is going to be cut off to charity.

‘If we could raise a couple of grand for them, that would be fantastic, but the more the better really.’

So far, the friends have raised £472.

The charity uses its money to provide support for families and their children who are suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

It provides support for these families and an opportunity to enjoy themselves and create lasting memories and experiences with their loved ones throughout a deeply emotional and stressful period of their lives.

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/TheBigCut/1 to donate towards Tommy and Rhys’s efforts or to learn more information about the charity.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron