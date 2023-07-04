Hampshire police apprehended a man in his 40s in Whitworth Road yesterday afternoon (July 3) who was wanted for a string of offences. He is currently in custody while officers investigate his involvement in three shoplifting offences and whether he carried out common assault. He was also suspected of carrying a blade.

Writing on social media, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘A 42-year-old Gosport man was arrested on suspicion of GBH, common assault, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article, and three shoplifting offences.

Police arrested a man in his 40s yesterday afternoon

‘The arrest followed great work by the Fareham & Gosport District Priority Crime Team (formerly the High Harm Reduction Team) and District Police Team (formerly Response & Patrol).’

