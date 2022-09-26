The dispersal zone will be in place between 4pm and midnight while officers address issues relating to anti-social behaviour at the school.

According to Hampshire Constabulary, the school site has seen repeated issues over the last few months, including youths trespassing on the grounds, causing damage to property including the chicken coop, climbing on the roof, spraying graffiti on the walls. and lighting fires.

The dispersal order gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period.

Gosport police have imposed a dispersal order around the Alvery Valley Schools site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest.

Individuals who are aged under 16 will be taken be to their home address.

Sergeant James Musson said: ‘We know it is only a small minority of people who become involved in this sort of behaviour, however the impacts of ASB can be far-reaching and have a severe negative impact on the lives of local residents.

‘Anti-social behaviour often goes hand in hand with other associated criminal activity, and we are determined to put a stop to this and target the individuals involved.

‘The tactics we are using are a robust measure to keep the public safe and ensure local people’s lives aren’t disrupted. The youths involved are also putting their own safety at risk by climbing on the roof.

‘If you have witnessed or been affected by any of this type of behaviour in the area, please continue to report it to police so we can target our patrols and take further proactive action.’

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour is asked to contact police on 101, or submit information to us online at hampshire.police.uk.