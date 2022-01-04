Gosport police release CCTV picture over theft in Poundstretcher that cost elderly woman hundreds of pounds

AN ELDERLY woman from Gosport lost hundreds of pounds after thieves swiped her purse while she was shopping.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 3:45 pm

Officers were called after the victim, a 77-year-old woman, had her purse stolen while shopping in Poundstretcher in Gosport High Street on Monday, December 20.

As she entered the shop, the victim was approached from behind by two women who reached into her bag and stole her purse.

Read More

Read More
Mass Covid testing for Portsmouth and Hampshire pupils ahead of return to second...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police would like to identify these women in connection with a theft that left an elderly woman from Gosport hundreds of pounds out of pocket. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The women then left the store and used the victims’ bank card to withdraw £500 cash – after they were able to find the PIN written in the purse.

A spokesman from Hapmshire Constabulary said: ‘Anyone who has any information or anyone who recognises the women in the CCTV is asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 442101508889.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.