Gosport police release CCTV picture over theft in Poundstretcher that cost elderly woman hundreds of pounds
AN ELDERLY woman from Gosport lost hundreds of pounds after thieves swiped her purse while she was shopping.
Officers were called after the victim, a 77-year-old woman, had her purse stolen while shopping in Poundstretcher in Gosport High Street on Monday, December 20.
As she entered the shop, the victim was approached from behind by two women who reached into her bag and stole her purse.
Read More
The women then left the store and used the victims’ bank card to withdraw £500 cash – after they were able to find the PIN written in the purse.
A spokesman from Hapmshire Constabulary said: ‘Anyone who has any information or anyone who recognises the women in the CCTV is asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 442101508889.’