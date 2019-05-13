Gosport pub step closer to getting community defibrillator after fundraising fun day 

A PUB is one step closer to installing a defibrillator that will be used by the community after a day of fundraising.

Staff at The Fighting Cocks in Clayhall Road, Alverstoke, Gosport, realised they needed to get the potentially life-saving device after one of their locals suffered a heart attack outside.

Fred Green, centre, of Gosport Shed Ukulele Band.

The regular, a man called Ron, collapsed in front of the pub a couple of months ago and it made the team ‘knuckle down’ and start fundraising for a defibrillator.

To help raise the money they need to buy the machine, the Fighting Cocks organised a family fun day on Saturday.

Amie Jones, event manager at the pub, said: 'It was amazing, we have had way more people than we thought we would. It's half five and the garden is still packed.

'I don't think we will have quite hit our target because that was £2,000 but I think we've raised £1,000.

From left, Phil and Lynn Nichols, and Fiona and Gary Fitt.

'The support we have had from the community has been amazing, with people donating raffle and tombola prizes. Everyone has really stepped up.

'The whole community has shown up.

'One of our locals, Ron, had a heart attack outside the pub. Ron lived and he was at the pub today and he was celebrating with us.’

The event was a ‘proper’ family fun day with a wide range of activities to keep the punters entertained.

The Barton, Kenway and Carine families.

Amie, who is born and raised in Alverstoke, explained: 'We had a raffle and a tombola as well as a soak the landlord and a barbecue, a Nerf target, lots of garden games and a band playing music.

'It was a proper family fun day. We were really supported by the Gosport Shed.’

The Fighting Cocks are planning on throwing another event once the defibrillator has been installed, complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Amie added: ‘It was March 19 that Ron had the heart attack. We had been talking about getting one before it happened and had actually had defibrillator training two weeks before it happened.

Gosport Steampunk Society.

'So that made us want to knuckle down and get it.

'Once we've found out how much we have raised, we as a pub are putting money in, so hopefully it will be imminent that we get the defibrillator.

'it is going on the exterior wall of the pub, so it will be accessible to everyone at all times. It would be cheaper to put it inside but we are not open all the time, so that would defeat the point.

'We are going to get Ron to come and cut the ribbon once it is in place.’