Gosport pub to host family fun day with raffle and barbeque in aid of mental health charity
A GOSPORT pub is set to raise funds for mental health with a charity family fun day this weekend.
On Saturday, August 20, The Eagle will host an event in its newly refurbished garden.
The day will include a performance from a popular local comedian, as well a raffle prize draw and barbeque, and aims to raise money for Chasing the Stigma - the charity partner of Admiral Taverns, owners of the pub.
Emma Pickering, licensee at The Eagle, took over the pub with her partner Paul in 2020.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth man found fatally wounded in Edinburgh is named as Wayne Elliott, 53
-
2
Portsmouth Traffic: M27 between junctions 11 and 12 closed throughout August amid footbridge repairs with A27 diversion in place
-
3
Southsea seafront incident: Police update after man found 'unresponsive'
-
4
Red Arrows: Exact time famous RAF jets will fly over Hampshire this week including Odiham, Alton, Bordon and Petersfield
-
5
Police update over alleged violent gang rape of woman at address in Portsmouth
She said: ‘Paul and I have been so grateful for the support from the community since we took over the pub – it’s been amazing.
‘The refurbishment is outstanding and will ensure it attracts more customers to the pub all year round, Admiral has done a tremendous job as always.
‘Saturday should be a fantastic day, supporting a truly great cause and I hope to see as many local faces as possible.’
Read More
Raffle prizes include a one-night stay in Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Southampton football tickets and a ‘Party Night In’ pack filled with beer and snacks.
Phil Hoddinott, property manager at Admiral Taverns, said: ‘Emma is community-obsessed and the generous support she’s received from the locals demonstrate how much they value her pulling it all together.
‘A special thank you goes to PHS Greenleaf, Rogers Group, SR Signs, Quarter and Forge Design, Pub Stuff, Molson Coors, HUK, BBG, Coco-Cola and our very own, Chris Jowsey.
‘Emma and the team have done a tremendous job since taking over and have always supported local businesses, so it’s a real pleasure to see them supporting the Eagle in return.’