On Saturday, August 20, The Eagle will host an event in its newly refurbished garden.

The day will include a performance from a popular local comedian, as well a raffle prize draw and barbeque, and aims to raise money for Chasing the Stigma - the charity partner of Admiral Taverns, owners of the pub.

Emma Pickering, licensee at The Eagle, took over the pub with her partner Paul in 2020.

The Eagle pub in Gosport.

She said: ‘Paul and I have been so grateful for the support from the community since we took over the pub – it’s been amazing.

‘The refurbishment is outstanding and will ensure it attracts more customers to the pub all year round, Admiral has done a tremendous job as always.

‘Saturday should be a fantastic day, supporting a truly great cause and I hope to see as many local faces as possible.’

Raffle prizes include a one-night stay in Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Southampton football tickets and a ‘Party Night In’ pack filled with beer and snacks.

Phil Hoddinott, property manager at Admiral Taverns, said: ‘Emma is community-obsessed and the generous support she’s received from the locals demonstrate how much they value her pulling it all together.

‘A special thank you goes to PHS Greenleaf, Rogers Group, SR Signs, Quarter and Forge Design, Pub Stuff, Molson Coors, HUK, BBG, Coco-Cola and our very own, Chris Jowsey.