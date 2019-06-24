Gosport residents head to Walpole Park for Summer Festival fun

RESIDENTS flocked to Walpole Park to enjoy the Gosportarians’ second Summer Festival in glorious sunshine.

Designed to mimic a country fair environment the festival, opened by Gosport mayor Kathleen Jones, drew a crowd of 1,000 people to take part in the festivities on June 22.

Stokes Bay Strummers performing at Gosportarians Summer Festival. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

A range of activities and sights were in store for visitors, including Gosport Solent Brass Band, children's fun fair, bouncy castles, dog obedience classes, arts and crafts and plate smashing.

Budding chefs aged under 16 could showcase their culinary talents by entering food competitions on the day, winning rosettes and prizes.

A total of more than £1,200 was raised throughout the day for the Gosportarians to spend on items and services to help the community.

The fundraising group, made up of five members, has put on 11 major events in four years for the enjoyment of the people of Gosport.

Read more: Gosport goes barking mad for annual dog show

Gosportarian Malcolm Dent said: ‘We put on events, not to make money, but for the community, all the money we make goes back in.

‘We try to put on lovely community events. It shows what can be done with very few people when those few people have like-minded attitudes to bring the community together.

‘You just need a desire to help the community and to make the effort.’