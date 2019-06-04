Gosport residents to be left without power for six hours

HOMEOWNERS in Gosport will be left without electricity for six hours in total today due to a power cut.

The fault was reported at 5.51am this morning in PO12 4EE, PO12 4EF and PO12 4EH with restoration expected at 1pm.

READ MORE: Boy, 11, dies after two-car crash on the A27 in Titchfield

A statement on SSEN’s website stated: ‘We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed. Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

‘If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference 'FJ2703'

READ MORE: These are the most sought-after primary schools in Portsmouth based on April 2019 figures